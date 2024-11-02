Islamabad Police returns lost purse to owner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police and the Kirpa Police team on Saturday have successfully returned a lost purse to its owner, which contained important documents and cash amounting to 45,000 rupees.

A police spokesman told APP that Islamabad Police was continuously engaged in maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of citizens’ lives and property in the Federal capital.

In this regard, the purse was discovered by the Kirpa Police team during their routine patrol.

He said utilizing technical resources, the team traced the original owner of the missing purse and ensured its prompt return.

The owner expressed gratitude to the Kirpa Police team, commending the ICT Police for their swift response and dedication to community service.