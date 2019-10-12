UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Police Reunite Lost Teenagers

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 04:26 PM

Islamabad police reunite lost teenagers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Islamabad Police reunited five teenagers with their parents who had lost their way while hiking in the Margalla Hills, a police spokesperson said on Saturday .

According to details, Munir Rehman, Mirza Hashim, Tanzeel-Ul-Rehman, Saif-Ur-Rehman and Albar Muhammad, students of Islamic University lost their way while hiking on trail-VI. They managed to call Rescue 15 and informed them about forgetting the way. After the call, Deputy Inspector General (Operations ) Waqar Uddin Syed tasked Superintendent of Police (Saddar Zone) Muhammad Umer Khan to trace the boys.

A special team constituted by him under supervision of ASP (Margalla- Circle) Hamza Aman-Ullah including SHO Margalla Police Station Inspector Bashrat Ali Shah along with others started a search operation and managed to trace the boys after efforts for several hours.

They reunited boys with their families who thanked Islamabad Police for their immediate action on tracing the boys. IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed have appreciated this performance of Margallah police team and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the members of police team.

