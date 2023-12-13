Open Menu

Islamabad Police Reunite Missing Boy With Family

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2023 | 09:07 PM

Islamabad police reunite missing boy with family

Shahzad Town police station team of the Islamabad Capital Police has successfully reunited a missing boy with his parents, as confirmed by a public relations officer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Shahzad Town police station team of the Islamabad Capital Police has successfully reunited a missing boy with his parents, as confirmed by a public relations officer.

A concerned citizen had applied to the Shahzad Town police station, reporting the disappearance of his son, Abdul Moeen Ahmed. Despite the family's exhaustive efforts, the boy remained untraceable.

Upon receipt of the application, the Shahzad Town police team promptly registered a case and deployed both technical and human resources to locate the missing boy. Their concerted efforts led to the successful tracing of Abdul Moeen Ahmed, who was subsequently safely reunited with his family.

The relieved parents expressed their gratitude for the dedicated efforts of the police team and extended their thanks to the Islamabad Capital Police for their immediate and effective assistance in resolving the matter.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Family

Recent Stories

IHC reserves decision on Saghri's re-inclusion in ..

IHC reserves decision on Saghri's re-inclusion in NA-53

2 minutes ago
 Officers participating in 34th Senior Management C ..

Officers participating in 34th Senior Management Course visit RUDA

2 minutes ago
 Argentina devalues peso more than 50% to tackle ec ..

Argentina devalues peso more than 50% to tackle economic crisis

5 minutes ago
 EU must give Ukraine what it needs to be 'strong': ..

EU must give Ukraine what it needs to be 'strong': von der Leyen

5 minutes ago
 Ceremony in honour of PAS officers held at Walton ..

Ceremony in honour of PAS officers held at Walton Campus

5 minutes ago
 Nawaz's acquittal in Al-Azizeya case political, mo ..

Nawaz's acquittal in Al-Azizeya case political, moral victory of PMLN: Provincia ..

17 minutes ago
Foreigners repatriation case sent to SC judges com ..

Foreigners repatriation case sent to SC judges committee

17 minutes ago
 Five SHOs reshuffled in DI Khan

Five SHOs reshuffled in DI Khan

17 minutes ago
 PPIB announces financial close of mega Thar Coal p ..

PPIB announces financial close of mega Thar Coal power project

5 minutes ago
 Migrating Afghan population's vaccination to be en ..

Migrating Afghan population's vaccination to be ensured

17 minutes ago
 Court indicts PTI's founder chairman in cipher cas ..

Court indicts PTI's founder chairman in cipher case

23 minutes ago
 DC launches 5-day anti-polio campaign

DC launches 5-day anti-polio campaign

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan