Islamabad police reunite missing boy with family

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Shahzad Town police station team of the Islamabad Capital Police has successfully reunited a missing boy with his parents, as confirmed by a public relations officer.

A concerned citizen had applied to the Shahzad Town police station, reporting the disappearance of his son, Abdul Moeen Ahmed. Despite the family's exhaustive efforts, the boy remained untraceable.

Upon receipt of the application, the Shahzad Town police team promptly registered a case and deployed both technical and human resources to locate the missing boy. Their concerted efforts led to the successful tracing of Abdul Moeen Ahmed, who was subsequently safely reunited with his family.

The relieved parents expressed their gratitude for the dedicated efforts of the police team and extended their thanks to the Islamabad Capital Police for their immediate and effective assistance in resolving the matter.