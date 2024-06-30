Islamabad Police Reunite Missing Elderly Woman With Family
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 30, 2024 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Following the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police is consistently engaged in maintaining peace and order in the Federal capital and ensuring the protection of citizens' lives and property.
In this regard, the Ramna Police team found a missing elderly woman with a mental disability in a very short time through using technical and human resources and reunited her with her family, a police spokesman told APP on Sunday.
The family thanked the police team and appreciated the immediate assistance provided by Islamabad Police.
Islamabad Police will spare no effort in making the federal capital a city of peace, and are always striving to protect the lives and property of its citizens.
The citizens are also requested to stay vigilant about their surroundings and report any suspicious activity immediately to their respective police stations, the emergency helpline "Pukar" 15, or the "IC3-15" app.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha
CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan
Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti
Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram
SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints
4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months
EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets
TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over 6.1 kg drugs recovered, 07 apprehended7 seconds ago
-
Injured traffic warden passes away10 seconds ago
-
Zhob-Dhanasar section of N- 50 reopened for traffic16 seconds ago
-
Four children drowned in Tarbela Dam, Siran River10 minutes ago
-
Governor KP urges for pivotal role of parliamentary democracy10 minutes ago
-
Dolphin, PRU issue weekly performance report10 minutes ago
-
Health minister discusses Nursing Sector Agreement with US delegation10 minutes ago
-
Tarnol police bust gang robbing Bikea riders, recover 8 bikes10 minutes ago
-
WASA completes de-silting of all drains20 minutes ago
-
Sindh regional Ombudsman offices directed to improve their performance20 minutes ago
-
Hot, humid weather forecast in Karachi20 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad residents facing water shortage amid intense heat20 minutes ago