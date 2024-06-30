Open Menu

Islamabad Police Reunite Missing Elderly Woman With Family

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 30, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Islamabad Police reunite missing elderly woman with family

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Following the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police is consistently engaged in maintaining peace and order in the Federal capital and ensuring the protection of citizens' lives and property.

In this regard, the Ramna Police team found a missing elderly woman with a mental disability in a very short time through using technical and human resources and reunited her with her family, a police spokesman told APP on Sunday.

The family thanked the police team and appreciated the immediate assistance provided by Islamabad Police.

Islamabad Police will spare no effort in making the federal capital a city of peace, and are always striving to protect the lives and property of its citizens.

The citizens are also requested to stay vigilant about their surroundings and report any suspicious activity immediately to their respective police stations, the emergency helpline "Pukar" 15, or the "IC3-15" app.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Nasir Women Sunday Family

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

11 hours ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

20 hours ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

20 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

21 hours ago
 Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

21 hours ago
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mi ..

Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti

21 hours ago
 Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Mu ..

Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram

21 hours ago
 SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public ..

SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints

22 hours ago
 4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

22 hours ago
 EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committe ..

EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets

22 hours ago
 TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic de ..

TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan