Islamabad Police reunite missing elderly woman with family

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Following the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police is consistently engaged in maintaining peace and order in the Federal capital and ensuring the protection of citizens' lives and property.

In this regard, the Ramna Police team found a missing elderly woman with a mental disability in a very short time through using technical and human resources and reunited her with her family, a police spokesman told APP on Sunday.

The family thanked the police team and appreciated the immediate assistance provided by Islamabad Police.

Islamabad Police will spare no effort in making the federal capital a city of peace, and are always striving to protect the lives and property of its citizens.

The citizens are also requested to stay vigilant about their surroundings and report any suspicious activity immediately to their respective police stations, the emergency helpline "Pukar" 15, or the "IC3-15" app.