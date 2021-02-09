UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Police Revamp Patrolling Plan To Curb Street Crime

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 03:24 PM

Islamabad police have revamped its patrolling plan to curb street crime and deployed 15 Falcons and 16 pairs of Eagle motorcycle along with six Commandos vehicles for effective action against those involved in this crime

The Station House Officers (SHOs) of all Police Stations within Islamabad have been strictly directed to utilize their mobiles as well as staff from Rescue-15 to curb this menace, the police source said adding that Falcon and Eagles Squads as well police Commandos vehicles will work in three shifts for surveillance and to control street crimes.

The Federal Capital, he said, has been divided into 44 beats and experienced officers have been deputed in each beat to watch the activities of suspects. One Falcon (Vehicle) is patrolling each beat Moreover to make Islamabad Capital, a crime free city, the Islamabad Police have taken preventive measures to curb crime generally and street crime specially which included Crime cluster Analysis, intelligence based policing, joint Patrolling with Pak Rangers, random checking of guest houses and hotels, surveillance of suspected elements and data proofing of released prisoners.

The personnel of Islamabad Police are performing its duties round the clock to nab the criminals and create a sense of security among the citizens of Islamabad. The source said that special emphasis is being put to foot patrol in commercial and residential beats for effective engagement of community for prevention of street crimes.

In order to improve the security within federal capital and for the prevention and detection of crimes, the government established a "Safe City Project" covering almost all the roads through IP Cameras and Islamabad Traffic Police is also integrated with this project.

This project is under the direct supervision of District Administration Islamabad and 1800 CCTV cameras have been installed at the conspicuous entry and exit points. Round the clock monitoring of these cameras, the source said, is being carried out by expert staff under the supervision of apt officers and technical experts.

