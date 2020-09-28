Islamabad police review security arrangements for upcoming visit of Zimbabwe Cricket team

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad police on Monday reviewed the security arrangements for the upcoming visit of Zimbabwe cricket team from October 21, 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Islamabad police on Monday reviewed the security arrangements for the upcoming visit of Zimbabwe cricket team from October 21, 2020.

The overall security arrangements were discussed and reviewed in the meeting presided over by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar. The senior officers from other law enforcement agencies, Islamabad Police, Pakistan Cricket board, RPO and CPO Rawalpindi, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, Deputy Commissioners Islamabad and Rawalpindi also attended the meeting.

According to the police, the meeting focused to ensure foolproof security arrangements and devised comprehensive plan for traffic.

It was decided that elaborate security would be provided to the players residing in Islamabad and special commando force would be deputed during movement of players.

The meeting decided to ensure maximum convenience to citizens and specify alternate routes for them. The heads of Islamabad and Rawalpindi Traffic Police were directed to chalk out a comprehensive plan in this regard.

It was agreed to use social media and other modes of communication to guide citizens. The IGP Islamabad said that all law enforcement agencies including police would ensure effective security for the Zimbabwe Cricket team through complete coordination among them. The convenience for spectators would be also among the top priority, the IGP maintained.