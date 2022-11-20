UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Review Security Measures To Counter Any Law And Order Situation

Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Islamabad police review security measures to counter any law and order situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Islamabad police on Sunday reviewed security measures in wake of any law and order situation in the city and decided not to allow any political gathering in the city having no permission from the district administration.

According to a police public relations officer, a meeting was held to review security arrangements which was presided over by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan.

The meeting was attended among others by CPO (Security), CPO (Operations),AIG (Establishment), AIG (Operations), AIG (Special Branch), SSP (Operations), SSP (Investigation), SSP (Security), SSP (CTD), CTO Islamabad, Additional SP Islamabad, all zonal DPOs, SDPOs and SHOs.

SSP (Operations) briefed the IGP Islamabad about the security arrangements and risks during gathering of political party in the city.

The IGP said that any illegal activity in the jurisdiction of Islamabad would not be allowed as Islamabad's capital police is very much alert to combat any such situation.

He said there is a possibility of blocking the entry points from Rawalpindi towards Islamabad and citizens might face inconvenience.

It was decided in the meeting that only such political activity having the permission of district administration would be allowed and it should be held as per SOPs.

It was decided that security of the red zone would be made more effective by Islamabad Capital Police, Frontier constabulary and Rangers. Islamabad police chief Dr. Akbar Nasir further directed the officers to continue to search and combing operations in the city take strict action against any unlawful activity.

He said that CPO (Headquarters) will personally monitor all the accommodation arrangements, food and other facilities of personnel deployed for security. He said that he would personally check all the facilities from onward.

The IGP Islamabad said that cops at duties have been equipped with latest technology while body cameras have been provided to them to maintain law and order.

He also appealed the citizens to cooperate with the police and inform them about any suspicious activity at Pucar-15.

