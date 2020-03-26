Islamabad police salute to health staff, nab 116 persons for violating section 144

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has appreciated the doctors and para-medical staff performing their duties at this critical time and treating patients fighting with Coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has appreciated the doctors and para-medical staff performing their duties at this critical time and treating patients fighting with Coronavirus.

He termed them as `heroes of the nation' and asked police officials to salute those health staff performing duties in this critical time. The IGP also appealed the people to cooperate with police, district administration and law enforcers in combating Coronavirus and stay at homes as a precautionary measure. The IGP said that police officials should ensure maximum cooperation with health staff as they are on the front-line in fight against Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police arrested 116 persons over violation of section 144 during last 24 hours and also registered 22 cases against such persons. Pillion riding has been banned in the city and it has been directed to close while shops excluding medical stores and of edibles.

The section 144 has been imposed in the city as a precautionary measure against Coronavirus and it is the responsibility of every citizen to follow these directions.

Meanwhile, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin said that implementation on government directions would be fully ensured.

He appealed the citizens to stay home and avoid social interactions and unnecessary movements to defeat this virus.

DIG (Operations) said that Islamabad police is ready to tackle challenging situation and morale of force is very much high. He said precautionary measures are the only solution against Coronavirus and citizens should take care health of their families.

He said that meetings are being arranged with representatives of civil society and notables of community including slum areas. The announcements are being made from Masajid and other places for adopting preventive measures against Coronavirus.