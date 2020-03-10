Islamabad police see success with community policing, decent attitude: IGP

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police have involved community in policing affairs and promoted partnerships with its members not merely for addressing crime but also for tackling social disorder and fear of crime.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar expressed these views while addressing as chief guest here in the concluding ceremony of International Conference on Community Policing and Post-Conflict Police Reform in Pakistan.

The IGP said community policing was broad policing philosophy and law enforcement agencies must strive to build relationships with the community members for success.

He said community policing was a comprehensive approach to addresses the root causes of problem after identifying its symptoms.

Community policing was proactive, unlike the reactive nature of traditional policing while six groups including police department, the community, elected officials, the business community, non-profit organizations and media must work together to make this initiative successful, he added.

The IGP said it helped to enhance community-police relationship, enhance morale of police and reduce fear of crime through valuable information sharing.

Highlighting the steps taken by Islamabad police in this regard, Aamir Zulfiqar said reconciliation committees were established under the government policy to ensure friendly policing in Federal capital. There was one committee in each police station and total 22 committees working in all police stations with 15 to 22 members from all walks of life, he added.

He said a total number of 405 members including 362 men and 43 females were included in these committees having sound reputation, qualification and experience in various fields of life.

About the jurisdiction of these committees, he said these had been given power to enquirer into non cognizable of civil nature such as domestic disputes, human right violation, etc.

During the current year, a total number of 197 complaints were referred to these committees of which 136 had been resolved and 61 were pending. These complaints were about family disputes, quarrel, land, business, tenancy and other issues.

To bridge trust gap between police and community, he said that community policing is an effective tool and grievances of the public were being addressed through professional and fair approach. The present government is ensuring every possible support to the police department and Islamabad police have taken reformatory steps in pursuance of the government directions.

These steps, he said, included policy of "Pehlay Sallam- Pir Kalam" while front desks had been established in Model Police Stations along with online system for registration of FIRs.

Moreover, he said beat system had been established within the AOR of police stations and beat officers were deployed in these beats to approach the general public in time of emergency.

In order to keep the surveillance of the suspects/criminals in the area, the IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar said that vigilance committees had also been established.

The heads of educational institutions, he said, were taken on board by the SHOs to curb the menace of drugs within the educational institutions. Patrolling in the vicinity of such institutions has been enhanced to book the outlaws involved in nefarious business of drugs.

The IGP said `Open Kutcheris' were being held regularly by the senior supervisory officers where, the general public was invited to raise their issue and their problems were redressed accordingly. Citizen Service Centre in Sector F-6/1, Islamabad was functional which was providing services like provision of Character Certificate, Police Clearance Certificate, Loss Report, Vehicle Verification, Tenant Registration, Servant Registration, Foreigner Registration, Copy of FIR, Volunteer Registration, Driving learner permit, Driving License Renewal and Report about missing children.

He said Foreigner Facilitation Corner and Special Desk for Overseas Pakistanis had been also established.

In order to redress the complaints of general public regarding misbehavior, misconduct and corruption by police, an Internal Accountability Unit (IAU) had been established at Central Police Office (CPO) while a dedicated helpline 1416 has been established for complaints against corruption.

In order to redress the issues of women/children which were considered as fragile faction of society, he said a separate desk had been established at Police Station where prompt FIRs were lodged and thorough investigation was being carried out. A helpline 8090 had also been established through which the aggrieved person can inform the police and prompt response is being made by ICT Police.

The IGP said biometric verification system at check points had been established. Moreover, the officers deployed at these check points were provided with body cameras. Their activities were being monitored while dealing with the general public.

He said sector safety patrolling had been launched within different sectors of the federal capital to provide conducive atmosphere to general public for their life and business.

The IGP hoped that all these measures would be helpful to promote police-public relationship and ensure successful policing in the city.