Islamabad Police Seize 116 Bikes, Arrest 36 One-wheelers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2025 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police launched a crackdown against unruly youth and one-wheelers, seizing more than 116 motorcycles and several vehicles across various police stations on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson told APP that the capital police also arrested 36 individuals involved in one-wheeling.

He said cases were registered against multiple individuals engaged in illegal activities.

He said the DIG Islamabad, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Zeeshan Haider, and SSP Operations are actively overseeing security and traffic duties.

He said all patrolling units, operational police, and traffic police are deployed on roads and parks to maintain order.

He said families and children visiting recreational spots are being provided with full security.

APP/rzr-mkz

