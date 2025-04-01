Islamabad Police Seize 116 Bikes, Arrest 36 One-wheelers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police launched a crackdown against unruly youth and one-wheelers, seizing more than 116 motorcycles and several vehicles across various police stations on Tuesday.
A police spokesperson told APP that the capital police also arrested 36 individuals involved in one-wheeling.
He said cases were registered against multiple individuals engaged in illegal activities.
He said the DIG Islamabad, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Zeeshan Haider, and SSP Operations are actively overseeing security and traffic duties.
He said all patrolling units, operational police, and traffic police are deployed on roads and parks to maintain order.
He said families and children visiting recreational spots are being provided with full security.
APP/rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
China launches test satellite for satellite internet technology
Russia’s Central Bank lowers ruble exchange rate against major currencies
SpaceX launches 28 new Starlink satellites into space
Wildfire in California prompts evacuations in multiple counties
China discovers major oilfield in South China Sea
Burst gas pipe sparks colossal fire in Malaysia
Pfizer opens research and development centre in Beijing
Korea's exports rise 3.1% on-year to US$58.3 billion in March
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Iraq, Algeria a ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to Martyr Captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi on Eid1 minute ago
-
Islamabad Police seize 116 bikes, arrest 36 one-wheelers1 minute ago
-
Rescue 1122 Dera tackles 32 emergencies in Eidul Fitr2 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Asif marks Eid with commitment to enhance national security41 minutes ago
-
Senator Sherry Rehman extends warm Eid wishes, calls for unity, collective progress1 hour ago
-
Sharjeel Inam Memon offers Eid-ul-fitr prayer at Rawal House1 hour ago
-
Islamabad Police seize dozens of motorcycles over one-wheeling, hooliganism1 hour ago
-
Murtaza Ali Khan meets Asifa Bhutto Zardari1 hour ago
-
Welfare of the people of Sindh among priorities of the govt:Shahbaz Sharif1 hour ago
-
PM extends Eid greetings to KP Governor3 hours ago
-
Rescue 1122 Abbottabad responds to 18 emergencies on first day of Eid3 hours ago
-
Indian troops martyr five Kashmiris in March3 hours ago