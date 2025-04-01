Open Menu

Islamabad Police Seize Dozens Of Motorcycles Over One-wheeling, Hooliganism

Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Islamabad Police seize dozens of motorcycles over one-wheeling, hooliganism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi ordered a crackdown against one-wheelers and hooliganism on Tuesday, directing strict action across the district. As a result, dozens of motorcycles involved in one-wheeling and reckless stunts have been seized and impounded at various police stations.

An official told APP that IG Rizvi affirmed illegal activities on roads would not be tolerated under any circumstances. IG further instructed all officers to personally supervise the crackdown in their respective areas.

IG Rizvi stressed that families visiting recreational spots should be provided with all necessary facilities, ensuring a safe and secure environment.

IG highlighted that more than 1,500 police personnel remained deployed on duty during the second day of Eid to maintain law and order in the Federal capital.

IG Rizvi pointed out that traffic officers were actively engaged in ensuring the smooth flow of traffic across major roads and intersections.

IG clarified that only families would be allowed entry to Daman-e-Koh and Lake View Park, while rowdy youngsters would be denied access to maintain a family-friendly atmosphere.

IG Rizvi warned young individuals to refrain from engaging in such unlawful activities, emphasizing strict consequences for violations.

APP/rzr-mkz

