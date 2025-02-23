Islamabad Police seize over 7,000 Kites, 6,000 Spools of string in crackdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police have intensified their crackdown on kite sellers and flyers, with the Industrial Area Police Station seizing over 7,000 kites and 6,000 spools of chemical-laced string in a major operation on Sunday.

A public relations officer told APP that officials arrested a suspect, Muaz Ahmed, and confiscated the illegal materials during the raid.

"Kite selling is a punishable offence, and strict action is being taken against those violating the law," said SSP Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan.

He said the legal action against kite sellers and flyers will continue to ensure public safety. SSP Shoaib reiterated the commitment to curbing this dangerous activity.

APP/rzr-mkz