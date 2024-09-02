Open Menu

Islamabad Police Set Up 22 Check Posts In Various Parts Of Federal Capital: NA Told

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2024 | 11:21 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Monday informed the National Assembly that a total of 22 check posts were set up by the Islamabad police in the federal capital adding that 145 criminals have been arrested on these check posts during the last two years

Replying to various questions during Question Hour, the minister said that these check posts could not be abolished due to prevailing law and order situation in the country.

He assured the House that stern action would be taken against the police officials deputed at these check posts if anyone found involved in taking bribe or misbehaved with the people.

The minister said that culprits involved in F-9 parks were not only arrested but the case has also been registered against them. Some 140 cases of abuse and violence incidents against women and children have been reported during the previous year.

He said the investigations of these cases have been completed and challans have been sent to the trial courts which were pending before the courts.

He said there was also need for judicial reforms so the cases could be disposed of within certain time period.

