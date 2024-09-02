Islamabad Police Set Up 22 Check Posts In Various Parts Of Federal Capital: NA Told
Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2024 | 11:21 PM
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Monday informed the National Assembly that a total of 22 check posts were set up by the Islamabad police in the federal capital adding that 145 criminals have been arrested on these check posts during the last two years
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Monday informed the National Assembly that a total of 22 check posts were set up by the Islamabad police in the Federal capital adding that 145 criminals have been arrested on these check posts during the last two years.
Replying to various questions during Question Hour, the minister said that these check posts could not be abolished due to prevailing law and order situation in the country.
He assured the House that stern action would be taken against the police officials deputed at these check posts if anyone found involved in taking bribe or misbehaved with the people.
The minister said that culprits involved in F-9 parks were not only arrested but the case has also been registered against them. Some 140 cases of abuse and violence incidents against women and children have been reported during the previous year.
He said the investigations of these cases have been completed and challans have been sent to the trial courts which were pending before the courts.
He said there was also need for judicial reforms so the cases could be disposed of within certain time period.
APP/raz-zah
Recent Stories
MNA visits ICT rural schools; highlights commitment to educational improvement
Over 121,000 trees planted in Karachi's various areas: Commissioner told
Section 144 imposed to ensure safe conduct of AIOU exams in Abbottabad
Senate treasury backs bill on regulating protests as move to protect citizens' s ..
Seeded players continue dominance at Khawar Hayat Tennis Tournament
PM to support flood-impacted communities as per federal govt's capacity: Azam Na ..
Minister for Industries rejects plans to shut down Utility Stores Corporation
Govt taking measures to improve growth rate, poor people’s life style: Coordin ..
ECP sets up Election Monitoring, Control Centre for bye-polls NA 171
Annual Butterfly month observation starts in Pakistan, new specie discovered
Senate elects six new members to PAC representing all federating units, ICT
Secretary directs staff of Human Settlement Authority to ensure regular attendan ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over 121,000 trees planted in Karachi's various areas: Commissioner told58 seconds ago
-
Senate treasury backs bill on regulating protests as move to protect citizens' security5 minutes ago
-
PM to support flood-impacted communities as per federal govt's capacity: Azam Nazeer Tarar5 minutes ago
-
Govt taking measures to improve growth rate, poor people’s life style: Coordinator to Prime Minist ..11 minutes ago
-
ECP sets up Election Monitoring, Control Centre for bye-polls NA 17111 minutes ago
-
Annual Butterfly month observation starts in Pakistan, new specie discovered11 minutes ago
-
Senate elects six new members to PAC representing all federating units, ICT11 minutes ago
-
Secretary directs staff of Human Settlement Authority to ensure regular attendance35 minutes ago
-
Govt working on reforms & restructuring of institutions to achieve speedy progress: Talal35 minutes ago
-
Non-submission of challans: LHC summons IGP Punjab for Sept 42 minutes ago
-
Six dacoits held2 minutes ago
-
Approval accorded to set up new National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency: NA told2 minutes ago