Islamabad police set up anti-narcotics unit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Islamabad police have set up an anti-narcotics unit with an aim to curb drug peddling activities and root out this menace.

Inspector General of Police Qazi Jamil ur Rehman formally inaugurated the unit equipped with latest technology and renewed commitment to root out drug menace from the society.

SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, Additional SP Farhat Abbas Kazmi and staff of anti-narcotics unit were also present on the occasion.

SSP (Operations) briefed the IGP about efforts of Islamabad police against drug peddling activities and said that more than 1000 drug pushers were arrested during the ongoing year besides recovery of 588 kilogram hashish and 121 kilogram heroin from them.

He said that anti-narcotics unit would comprise of 15 experienced policemen and it would be equipped with modern technology and vehicles.

He said that personnel of the unit would ensure prompt action after receiving tip-off received.

Speaking on the occasion, the IGP directed to take stringent measures against drug pushers for protection of youth from this menace.

He said that fighting against the drug menace is a shared responsibility and police must ensure effective coordination to eradicate it.

The IGP said that Islamabad police is well aware of its obligations and to leave no stone unturned to curb drug pushing activities. However, he appealed the society members and people from various fields to pay special attention to drug addict persons and assist them in getting rid of this menace.

Islamabad police chief hoped that this unit would perform effectively and secure the youth from this evil.