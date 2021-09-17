UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Set Up Anti-narcotics Unit

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

Islamabad police set up anti-narcotics unit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Islamabad police have set up an anti-narcotics unit with an aim to curb drug peddling activities and root out this menace.

Inspector General of Police Qazi Jamil ur Rehman formally inaugurated the unit equipped with latest technology and renewed commitment to root out drug menace from the society.

SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, Additional SP Farhat Abbas Kazmi and staff of anti-narcotics unit were also present on the occasion.

SSP (Operations) briefed the IGP about efforts of Islamabad police against drug peddling activities and said that more than 1000 drug pushers were arrested during the ongoing year besides recovery of 588 kilogram hashish and 121 kilogram heroin from them.

He said that anti-narcotics unit would comprise of 15 experienced policemen and it would be equipped with modern technology and vehicles.

He said that personnel of the unit would ensure prompt action after receiving tip-off received.

Speaking on the occasion, the IGP directed to take stringent measures against drug pushers for protection of youth from this menace.

He said that fighting against the drug menace is a shared responsibility and police must ensure effective coordination to eradicate it.

The IGP said that Islamabad police is well aware of its obligations and to leave no stone unturned to curb drug pushing activities. However, he appealed the society members and people from various fields to pay special attention to drug addict persons and assist them in getting rid of this menace.

Islamabad police chief hoped that this unit would perform effectively and secure the youth from this evil.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Technology Vehicles From

Recent Stories

Fast forward: France fetes 40 years of TGV trains

Fast forward: France fetes 40 years of TGV trains

4 minutes ago
 E.Guinea tightens Covid-19 restrictions as third w ..

E.Guinea tightens Covid-19 restrictions as third wave hits

4 minutes ago
 CM KP approves 621 posts for Battagram police depa ..

CM KP approves 621 posts for Battagram police department

4 minutes ago
 Biden Signs Executive Order to Allow New Sanctions ..

Biden Signs Executive Order to Allow New Sanctions on Parties Fueling Ethiopia C ..

4 minutes ago
 New Zealand calls off Pakistan tour, citing 'secur ..

New Zealand calls off Pakistan tour, citing 'security reasons"

18 minutes ago
 Committee formed to probe malfunction in central o ..

Committee formed to probe malfunction in central oxygen system of Sheikh Zayed H ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.