Islamabad police set up anti-narcotics unit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Islamabad police have set up an anti-narcotics unit with an aim to curb drug peddling activities and root out this menace.

Police source said that anti-narcotics unit comprises of 15 experienced policemen and it is equipped with modern technology and vehicles. He said that personnel of the unit ensure prompt action after receiving tip-off received.

The source said that Islamabad police have accelerated efforts against drug peddling activities and more than 1100 drug pushers were arrested during the ongoing year besides recovery of more than 600 kilogram hashish and 121 kilogram heroin from them.

He said that the IGP has also directed to take stringent measures against drug pushers for protection of youth from this menace. He said that fighting against the drug menace is a shared responsibility and police must ensure effective coordination to eradicate it.

He said that Islamabad police is well aware of its obligations and to leave no stone unturned to curb drug pushing activities.