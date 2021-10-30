UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Set Up Anti-narcotics Unit

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 11:50 PM

Islamabad police set up anti-narcotics unit

Islamabad police have set up an anti-narcotics unit with an aim to curb drug peddling activities and root out this menace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Islamabad police have set up an anti-narcotics unit with an aim to curb drug peddling activities and root out this menace.

Police source said that anti-narcotics unit comprises of 15 experienced policemen and it is equipped with modern technology and vehicles. He said that personnel of the unit ensure prompt action after receiving tip-off received.

The source said that Islamabad police have accelerated efforts against drug peddling activities and more than 1100 drug pushers were arrested during the ongoing year besides recovery of more than 600 kilogram hashish and 121 kilogram heroin from them.

He said that the IGP has also directed to take stringent measures against drug pushers for protection of youth from this menace. He said that fighting against the drug menace is a shared responsibility and police must ensure effective coordination to eradicate it.

He said that Islamabad police is well aware of its obligations and to leave no stone unturned to curb drug pushing activities.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Technology Vehicles From

Recent Stories

Vinicius de Oliveira retains UAE Warriors Bantamwe ..

Vinicius de Oliveira retains UAE Warriors Bantamweight title, as Ali Al Qaisi wi ..

28 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed directs establishment of houses f ..

Hamdan bin Zayed directs establishment of houses for UAE nationals in Al Sila&#0 ..

1 hour ago
 Senior Army officials visit families of Police mar ..

Senior Army officials visit families of Police martyrs, pay homage: ISPR

8 minutes ago
 KP CM takes notice of Charsadda violent incident

KP CM takes notice of Charsadda violent incident

8 minutes ago
 Distillery unearthed, 200 liter liquor seized

Distillery unearthed, 200 liter liquor seized

8 minutes ago
 Fluctuations in Demand for Russian Gas in Europe D ..

Fluctuations in Demand for Russian Gas in Europe Depend on Consumer Needs - Gazp ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.