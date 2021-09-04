UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Set Up First Dispute Resolution Council

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 11:20 AM

Islamabad police set up first dispute resolution council

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman on Friday inaugurated the `Dispute Resolution Council’ for the settlement of minor disputes at community level with an aim to provide relief to the people and minimise the burden of police and courts

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th September, 2021) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman on Friday inaugurated the `Dispute Resolution Council’ for the settlement of minor disputes at community level with an aim to provide relief to the people and minimise the burden of police and courts.
Following the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan to provide relief to the people, the council has been set up which would look into the cases of civil nature including domestic and monetary disputes and other case of miscellaneous nature.

The IGP formally inaugurated the `Dispute Resolution Council’ at Rescue 15 while DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar, SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, Additional SP Farhat Abbas Kazmi, senior police officials and members of the council were also present on the occasion.


The IGP said this council would resolve the cases of various nature and try to resolve them at initial stage. He said that SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer had played a vital role in setting up this body while members of the council were carefully been selected.

He said that council consists of well-reputed, respected, apolitical and uncontroversial individuals drawn from various sections of society including educationists, journalists, lawyers, businessmen, retired civil officers and persons belonging to NGOs.


The IGP said the councils would be responsible for amicably resolving the disputes through proper fact-finding process and work as jury in the conduct of contested investigations. He said that burden on policemen would also decrease and they may get time to effectively handle cases of criminal nature.
For the improvement in functioning of the council, he said that Dispute Resolution Councils of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be contacted while the proper publicity would be made regarding performance of the council in Islamabad through media.


Earlier, the SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer briefed the IGP about the nature of work of the council and members included in it. He said that Council is being named as `Nasir Khan Durrani Council’ as the late police officer introduced conciliatory committees in Islamabad for the first time.

These committees, he said, performed very well and this was the successful model to involve community in policing affairs.
IGP Islamabad, DIG (Operations) and SSP (Operations) would forward the complaints or applications to this council which would resolve them after summoning the parties.

The council would not directly receive any application while police coordinators have been appointed to assist its members.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Resolution Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Lawyers Turkish Lira May Criminals Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 4th September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 4th September 2021

3 hours ago
 Chinese, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss Situati ..

Chinese, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss Situation in Afghanistan - Beijing

9 hours ago
 PTI govt has identified areas for investment to fa ..

PTI govt has identified areas for investment to facilitate general public: Farru ..

9 hours ago
 Qatar Working With Western Partners to Reopen Safe ..

Qatar Working With Western Partners to Reopen Safe Corridors From Afghanistan - ..

11 hours ago
 US Imposes Sanctions on 4 Iranian Intelligence Off ..

US Imposes Sanctions on 4 Iranian Intelligence Officials - Treasury Dept.

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.