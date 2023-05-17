UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Set Up Special Squad To Arrest Opposition Leaders - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2023 | 12:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The Islamabad police have formed a special squad for the arrest of senior officials from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) opposition party, Pakistani media reported on Wednesday

The squad includes special forces, the ARY news broadcaster reported, without providing further details.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed on Tuesday to bring to justice the organizers and leaders of the May 9 mass protests sparked by the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Khan was taken into custody on May 9 in connection with corruption involving the Al-Qadir Trust, which he heads together with his wife. The politician is facing an inquiry in the case related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of 50 billion Pakistani rupees ($17.

6 million) to the national exchequer.

Following the arrest of Khan, the PTI urged Pakistani citizens to gather for mass demonstrations to demand the politician's release. Mass protests erupted across the country, with activists setting police vehicles on fire and damaging government property, and the police using gas and water cannons to disperse the crowd. On Monday, Khan called on his supporters to hold peaceful protests and avoid violations of the law.

On May 11, the Supreme Court of Pakistan declared the arrest of Khan illegal and ordered his immediate release. The judicial board of the Islamabad Supreme Court released Khan on bail until May 26. It also barred law enforcement authorities from arresting Khan until May 17 in connection with any new case filed against him after May 9.

