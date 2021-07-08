UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Police Sign MoU With KIPS College

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 10:37 PM

Islamabad police sign MoU with KIPS College

Islamabad Police Thursday signed an agreement with a KIPS College to ensure quality education to the children of in-service, retired and martyred employees of the department

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Islamabad Police Thursday signed an agreement with a KIPS College to ensure quality education to the children of in-service, retired and martyred employees of the department.

A ceremony to this effect was held at the Police Lines Headquarters here in which Additional Inspector General (AIG) Khalid Rasheed signed the agreement with the KIPS College, said a press release.

As per the agreement, children of martyrs would be able to get education without any fee while a total of Rs 25,000 concession would be given to the children of serving and retired policemen on annual tuition fee.

The principal of college Khawar Mehmood Khokhar eulogized the sacrifices of Islamabad police for securing the city.

DIG headquarters Kamran Adil thanked the management of KIPS College for this agreement who, he said, were contributing a lot for quality education.

He said that welfare of Islamabad police was their top priority while equal education and health facilities would be provided to each policeman whether from officer or lower cadre.

"It is our responsibility to ensure the welfare of families of those policemen who sacrificed their lives for our better future," the DIG remarked.

He said the police was busy in providing relief to its employees in whatever possible way which he believed will boost morale of the force.

The department had earlier taken several initiatives for the welfare of the employees including signing agreements with the educational institutions as Islamabad Science school and College, Nicon Group, Air Foundation School System, and The Smart School.

Similarly, in order to provide medical facilities, agreements had been signed with JSR laboratory, City laboratory, Islamabad Diagnostic lab and Bio laboratory where police employees were being served on reasonable discount fees. The initiatives were highly appreciated by the police employees and their families.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Martyrs Shaheed Education From Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Free eye camp inaugurated at Al-Khidmat Anwar Nazi ..

2 minutes ago

ECOSOC chief Munir Akram expresses 'deepest condol ..

2 minutes ago

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Saturday ..

2 minutes ago

Incumbent provincial regime believes on equal deve ..

2 minutes ago

Warriors, Bazigar, Eagles, Zorawar, Tigers, Saints ..

5 minutes ago

Unbeaten Mahmudullah hits Test career-best 150 for ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.