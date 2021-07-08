Islamabad police sign MoU with KIPS College

Islamabad Police Thursday signed an agreement with a KIPS College to ensure quality education to the children of in-service, retired and martyred employees of the department

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Islamabad Police Thursday signed an agreement with a KIPS College to ensure quality education to the children of in-service, retired and martyred employees of the department.

A ceremony to this effect was held at the Police Lines Headquarters here in which Additional Inspector General (AIG) Khalid Rasheed signed the agreement with the KIPS College, said a press release.

As per the agreement, children of martyrs would be able to get education without any fee while a total of Rs 25,000 concession would be given to the children of serving and retired policemen on annual tuition fee.

The principal of college Khawar Mehmood Khokhar eulogized the sacrifices of Islamabad police for securing the city.

DIG headquarters Kamran Adil thanked the management of KIPS College for this agreement who, he said, were contributing a lot for quality education.

He said that welfare of Islamabad police was their top priority while equal education and health facilities would be provided to each policeman whether from officer or lower cadre.

"It is our responsibility to ensure the welfare of families of those policemen who sacrificed their lives for our better future," the DIG remarked.

He said the police was busy in providing relief to its employees in whatever possible way which he believed will boost morale of the force.

The department had earlier taken several initiatives for the welfare of the employees including signing agreements with the educational institutions as Islamabad Science school and College, Nicon Group, Air Foundation School System, and The Smart School.

Similarly, in order to provide medical facilities, agreements had been signed with JSR laboratory, City laboratory, Islamabad Diagnostic lab and Bio laboratory where police employees were being served on reasonable discount fees. The initiatives were highly appreciated by the police employees and their families.