Islamabad Police so far arrest 493 people over violence, lawlessness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Police have so far arrested a total of 493 people on charges of damaging government and public properties in reaction to the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan from May 9 till date.

On Twitter the Islamabad Police said that as many as five PTI protesters who were involved in violence and vandalizing the public properties were also released so far due to lack of evidence while three violent protesters got bail.

The Islamabad Police have also urged all citizens to respect the law as Section 144 was in force in the Federal capital for the safety of life and property of the masses as well as the security of the government institutions.

"No protest is allowed in the Red Zone.The law is equal for all. No rally is allowed in federal capital and legal action will be taken against the violators,"the Islamabad Police added.

The Islamabad Police said that some miscreants at Faizabad were moving towards the federal capital in the form of rally and citizens were advised not to travel on the route to avoid any inconvenience to them, particularly the women and children.