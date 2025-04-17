Open Menu

Islamabad Police Solve Three High-profile Murder Mystries , Arrest Eight Including Former SP In 131 Raids

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2025 | 09:48 PM

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have successfully solved three high-profile murder cases and arrested eight suspects, including former Superintendent of Police (SP) Arif Shah, said Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Muhammad Jawad Tariq, during an emergency press conference held at Rescue-15 Headquarters on Thursday

DIG Jawad Tariq was accompanied by SSP Investigation Usman Tariq Butt, SSP Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan, SSP Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Hamza Humayun, SP Sawan Zone Parighul Tareen, and SP CIA during the press briefing. He noted that a total of 131 raids were conducted across 12 districts to arrest the suspects involved in the three brutal cases.

Senate employee Hamza Khan murder case

DIG Tariq said the investigation into the disappearance of Hamza Khan, an employee of the Senate Secretariat, revealed his last known contact was with former SP Arif Shah. He added that after extensive efforts, Arif Shah was arrested and during interrogation, he confessed to murdering Hamza with the help of his brother-in-law, Syed Sabir Hussain Shah. The victim's body was found buried in the courtyard of a house in Mansehra after the suspect led police to the location.

DIG Tariq informed that the case was registered at Aabpara Police Station under FIR No. 248/25. “The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem,” he added. He further stated that all three accused — Arif Shah, Sabir Hussain Shah, and Saqlain Shah — have been arrested and police will submit a strong challan in the court.

Social worker Ishtiaq Abbasi murder case

Elaborating on another tragic incident, DIG Tariq said social worker and former councillor Ishtiaq Ahmed Abbasi was brutally murdered in the Khanna area on April 9. “Within hours, Khanna Police arrested four suspects involved in the case, including the prime suspect,” he said.

DIG Tariq revealed that the case was registered at Khanna Police Station under FIR No. 501/25. The accused — identified as Aamir alias Amri, Riaz Chadhar, Aamir alias Mandri, and Zulfiqar — were arrested during multiple raids across districts using modern technology and human intelligence. Further investigation is underway.

Double murder case at Sawan Garden

Discussing the third case, DIG Tariq said the brutal murder of two women took place at a house in Sawan Garden on April 5. “The suspect, Muhammad Sadaqat, who was an employee of the house owner, attacked the victims with a knife, killing a mother and her daughter and injuring another family member,” he stated.

He added that police teams used mobile data and intelligence to track the accused, who was arrested on April 16. The case was registered at Lohi Bher Police Station under FIR No. 253/25. DIG Tariq said the suspect is on physical remand and further interrogation is ongoing.

DIG Jawad Tariq emphasized that Islamabad Police, under the supervision of IG Islamabad, remain committed to protecting lives and property and will continue to crack down on criminal elements with full force./APP-rzr-mkz

