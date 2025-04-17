- Home
- Pakistan
- Islamabad Police solve three high-profile murder mystries , arrest eight including former SP in 131 ..
Islamabad Police Solve Three High-profile Murder Mystries , Arrest Eight Including Former SP In 131 Raids
Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2025 | 09:48 PM
Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have successfully solved three high-profile murder cases and arrested eight suspects, including former Superintendent of Police (SP) Arif Shah, said Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Muhammad Jawad Tariq, during an emergency press conference held at Rescue-15 Headquarters on Thursday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have successfully solved three high-profile murder cases and arrested eight suspects, including former Superintendent of Police (SP) Arif Shah, said Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Muhammad Jawad Tariq, during an emergency press conference held at Rescue-15 Headquarters on Thursday.
DIG Jawad Tariq was accompanied by SSP Investigation Usman Tariq Butt, SSP Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan, SSP Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Hamza Humayun, SP Sawan Zone Parighul Tareen, and SP CIA during the press briefing. He noted that a total of 131 raids were conducted across 12 districts to arrest the suspects involved in the three brutal cases.
Senate employee Hamza Khan murder case
DIG Tariq said the investigation into the disappearance of Hamza Khan, an employee of the Senate Secretariat, revealed his last known contact was with former SP Arif Shah. He added that after extensive efforts, Arif Shah was arrested and during interrogation, he confessed to murdering Hamza with the help of his brother-in-law, Syed Sabir Hussain Shah. The victim's body was found buried in the courtyard of a house in Mansehra after the suspect led police to the location.
DIG Tariq informed that the case was registered at Aabpara Police Station under FIR No. 248/25. “The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem,” he added. He further stated that all three accused — Arif Shah, Sabir Hussain Shah, and Saqlain Shah — have been arrested and police will submit a strong challan in the court.
Social worker Ishtiaq Abbasi murder case
Elaborating on another tragic incident, DIG Tariq said social worker and former councillor Ishtiaq Ahmed Abbasi was brutally murdered in the Khanna area on April 9. “Within hours, Khanna Police arrested four suspects involved in the case, including the prime suspect,” he said.
DIG Tariq revealed that the case was registered at Khanna Police Station under FIR No. 501/25. The accused — identified as Aamir alias Amri, Riaz Chadhar, Aamir alias Mandri, and Zulfiqar — were arrested during multiple raids across districts using modern technology and human intelligence. Further investigation is underway.
Double murder case at Sawan Garden
Discussing the third case, DIG Tariq said the brutal murder of two women took place at a house in Sawan Garden on April 5. “The suspect, Muhammad Sadaqat, who was an employee of the house owner, attacked the victims with a knife, killing a mother and her daughter and injuring another family member,” he stated.
He added that police teams used mobile data and intelligence to track the accused, who was arrested on April 16. The case was registered at Lohi Bher Police Station under FIR No. 253/25. DIG Tariq said the suspect is on physical remand and further interrogation is ongoing.
DIG Jawad Tariq emphasized that Islamabad Police, under the supervision of IG Islamabad, remain committed to protecting lives and property and will continue to crack down on criminal elements with full force./APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
RAK Ruler receives US Consul General
Ahmed bin Saeed chairs first meeting of Supreme Committee overseeing organisatio ..
Islamabad Police solve three high-profile murder mystries , arrest eight includi ..
NHSD holds event to mark Int'l Day of Happiness
Cabinet panel reviews draft KP Zakat & Ushr Act Amendment Bill
Up-gradation of Walton road completed
Tags distributed among participants of Derajat off-road jeep rally
WAPDA to complete development works in New Mirpur city by May 2025
Rescuers demonstrate skill with modern technology in mock flood exercise
District Emergency Response Committee discusses dengue situation
CM Bugti directs to complete Pri-Koh water supply schemes till June
Woman crushed to death by dumper
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad Police solve three high-profile murder mystries , arrest eight including former SP in 131 ..2 minutes ago
-
NHSD holds event to mark Int'l Day of Happiness2 minutes ago
-
Cabinet panel reviews draft KP Zakat & Ushr Act Amendment Bill2 minutes ago
-
Up-gradation of Walton road completed7 minutes ago
-
Tags distributed among participants of Derajat off-road jeep rally7 minutes ago
-
WAPDA to complete development works in New Mirpur city by May 20257 minutes ago
-
Rescuers demonstrate skill with modern technology in mock flood exercise7 minutes ago
-
District Emergency Response Committee discusses dengue situation7 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti directs to complete Pri-Koh water supply schemes till June2 minutes ago
-
Woman crushed to death by dumper2 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court3 minutes ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir ( AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq condemns confiscation of Hurriyat ..3 minutes ago