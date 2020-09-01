Islamabad police staffer gets promotion

UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :An officer of Islamabad Police Ministerial Staff, Muhammad Manzoor Abbassi has been promoted to Grade -17.

The notification regarding his promotion has been formally issued. Muhammad Manzoor Abbassi joined Islamabad police in 1982 and served with 19 Inspectors General of Police as Private Secretary.

The Ministerial Force has the key role in running the administrative affairs of any police force and Muhammad Manzoor Abbassi joined the force as Stenotypist. He also served in prosecution branch, security division, Senior Superintendent of Police Office, operation and other divisions with honesty and dedication.

More Stories From Pakistan

