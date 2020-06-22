UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Police Standing In Front Line For Protection To Citizens: IGP

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 08:28 PM

Islamabad police standing in front line for protection to citizens: IGP

The personnel of Islamabad police are serving citizens with dedication in a bid to safeguard them from coronavirus and standing on front line to ensure protection of their lives and property

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :The personnel of Islamabad police are serving citizens with dedication in a bid to safeguard them from coronavirus and standing on front line to ensure protection of their lives and property.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) (Operations) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar was talking to social worker Asmat Wazir and senior journalist Oon Sahi who gifted 5000 surgical masks, 2000 N-95 masks and 1000 bottles of sanitizers for Islamabad police, here at Central Police Office.

The IGP said citizens were also lauding the role of policemen in this critical time while all Superintendents of Police, Sub Divisional Police Officers were ensuring full assistance to teams of district administration in their respective areas.

The IGP acknowledged their spirit and said Islamabad police was performing duties at front line to combat this daunting challenge. Islamabad Police Chief said that efforts were also being made to protect health of cops so that they could accomplish their responsibilities in an effective manner.

He said Islamabad police was standing with its citizens and the morale of the force was very much high.

He also appreciated the performance of Operational Division Police, headed by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed in this tough time. Aamir Zulfiqar said Islamabad police was creating awareness among citizens to adopt precautionary measures and also doing its best to ensure protection of lives and property of citizens.

He said all officials were strictly observing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and also creating awareness among masses to keep them safe from COVID-19.

The IGP said implementation of all government directions should be ensured to restrict spread of coronavirus and awareness was being given to people about precautionarymeasures including importance of social distancing, use of masks and sanitizers. He also appealed cooperation of citizens with Islamabad Police to fight this challenging situation of COVID-19.

