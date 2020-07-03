Islamabad police standing on front line in fight against COVID-19 Virus

The personnel of Islamabad police are standing on the front line in fight against coronavirus and serving the citizens with dedication to protect them from coronavirus

It was stated by Inspector General of Police (Operations) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar during meeting with Chairman Green Inspire Foundation Ch. Muhammad Usman and his team. DIG (Headquarters) Ch. Muhammad Saleem also met with them and briefed about efforts of Islamabad police in curbing coronavirus. Chairman Green Inspire Foundation gifted surgical masks, bottles of sanitizers and gloves for Islamabad police.

The IGP said that citizens were also appreciating the role of policemen in this critical time while all SPs, SDPOs are ensuring full assistance to teams of district administration in their respective areas.

The IGP thanked the representatives of the foundation and said that Islamabad police is performing role at front line to combat this daunting challenge. Islamabad Police Chief said that efforts are also being made for to protect health of policemen so that they may accomplish their responsibilities in an effective manner.

He said that Islamabad police is standing with its citizens and the morale of the force is very much high.

DIG (Headquarters) Ch. Muhammad Saleem said that Islamabad police is creating awareness among citizens to adopt precautionary measures and also doing its best to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

He said that all officials and jawans were performing duties as per Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and also creating awareness among citizens as how to remain safe from COVID-19 virus.

He said that implementation on all government directions should be ensured to avoid coronavirus and awareness was being given to people about precautionary measures including advantages of social distancing, use of masks and sanitizers. He also appealed the citizens to cooperate with Islamabad Police in its efforts to curb COVID-19.