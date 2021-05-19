UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Police Starts Eagle Squads' Training On Pattern Of Dolphin Force

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 07:31 PM

Islamabad police has formally started training of its 'Eagle Squad' on the pattern of Dolphin Force Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Islamabad police has formally started training of its 'Eagle Squad' on the pattern of Dolphin Force Punjab.

The officials of Dolphin Force and Police Training school Islamabad were imparting training to the personnel of Eagle Squads, said DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar on Wednesday.

Addressing to the under-training 'Jawans', he said the new squads would be introduced in the Capital after successful conclusion of training who would be responsible for effective patrolling in the city.

He thanked the team of 'Dolphin Force' for sparing time and imparting professional training to the cops of Islamabad police.

The DIG (Operations) further said that the performance of Islamabad police would ensure positive image of 'Dolphin Force' .

He urged the training cops to earn respect for the department and to be professional in their conduct.

He hoped that they would help secure the capital city. He was of the view that there was no short cut to success and one has to work hard to achieve success in life.

Kausar asked the under-training personnel to learn what was being taught to them and serve the community with best of their professional capabilities.

He said that Allah is very kind to us who has given opportunity to serve the masses. He said that professional skills should be improved through such training and citizens to be served with dedication.

