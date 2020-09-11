UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Police Starts Investigation Women Cyclist Harassment Complain

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 08:56 PM

Islamabad police starts investigation women cyclist harassment complain

Islamabad police have started investigation into a harassment incident reported by a women cyclist on social media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Islamabad police have started investigation into a harassment incident reported by a women cyclist on social media.

The Superintendent of Police and the Station House Officer of Industrial Area Police Station contacted the victim following her complaint on social media that a man in maroon color shirt harassed her while she was cycling.

The police said they were trying to trace the accuse with the help of CCTV cameras.

An official of Islamabad police said it was prime responsibility of the force to ensure protection of lives and property of citizens and perpetrator of this act would be arrested soon.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Social Media Cycling Man Women

Recent Stories

Clarification with respect to Circular No. 27 of 2 ..

3 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner visits newly constructed build ..

3 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro tasks new administrat ..

3 minutes ago

NATO Chief Says Afghanistan 'Closer Than Ever to P ..

3 minutes ago

Adherence to Quaid's principles can uplift Pakista ..

8 minutes ago

Two-day Broghil Festival starts in upper Chitral

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.