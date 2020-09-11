Islamabad police starts investigation women cyclist harassment complain

Islamabad police have started investigation into a harassment incident reported by a women cyclist on social media

The Superintendent of Police and the Station House Officer of Industrial Area Police Station contacted the victim following her complaint on social media that a man in maroon color shirt harassed her while she was cycling.

The police said they were trying to trace the accuse with the help of CCTV cameras.

An official of Islamabad police said it was prime responsibility of the force to ensure protection of lives and property of citizens and perpetrator of this act would be arrested soon.