Islamabad police starts security planning for last Ashra of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police have started measures for an effective security plan during the last Ashra of Ramazan and to ensure implementation on Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) in letter and spirit issued by the government.

The directions to workout effective security plan in various areas were made to all SPs by Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddind Syed , the source said. The DIG (Operations) directed to ensure fool proof security arrangements during last Ashra of Ramazan and maintain close coordination with the mosque committees and also furnish the list of faithful sitting in Aitikaf during the last Ashra.

He directed to put in place special security arrangements to avert any untoward incident. He said that special security should be made for the last Ashra of Ramazan-ul- Mubarak and directed to enhance patrolling in Capital Territory to ensure safe environment for the citizens.

It was also directed to intensify campaign against professional beggars and not to allow gathering of beggars outside the worship places.

The DIG (Operations) directed all the SHOs to remain in contact with the mosque committees of their areas round the clock and extend full cooperation to them with regard to beefing up security of worship places. He further asked to deploy additional police contingents at the sensitive places.

Mr. Waqar Uddin Syed directed to maintain strict vigilance at entry and exit points of the Capital. He also appealed the citizens to keep vigilance eye on the suspected elements and inform police in case of any suspicious activity around them.

DIG (Operations) said that SOPs of the government to avoid coronavirus would be fully implemented and police will enforce law. He said government SOPs are for safety of the citizens and their implementation should be ensured.