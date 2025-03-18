Islamabad Police strengthens security, traffic plan for Eid shopping

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) A late-night meeting was chaired by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, where key tasks were assigned to officers regarding city security and crime prevention.

A police spokesperson told APP on Tuesday that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) attended the meeting, which focused on strengthening security in marketplaces and ensuring smooth traffic flow ahead of Eid.

During the meeting, IG Rizvi instructed the DIG Islamabad to develop a comprehensive security and traffic management plan for shopping areas. He emphasized the need for enhanced patrolling around markets to prevent any untoward incidents.

He stressed that all officers must remain actively engaged in the field, while citizens will be provided with security advisories regarding home safety during Eid.

Additionally, the DIG Islamabad was tasked with formulating a security plan for Eid congregations and public parks. The Chief Traffic Officer was directed to devise a detailed traffic plan for parking and vehicle movement in commercial areas.

To facilitate citizens, regular traffic updates will be issued. IG Rizvi underscored that every possible effort should be made to ensure public convenience during Eid preparations./APP-rzr-mkz