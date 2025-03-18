Open Menu

Islamabad Police Strengthens Security, Traffic Plan For Eid Shopping

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Islamabad Police strengthens security, traffic plan for Eid shopping

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) A late-night meeting was chaired by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, where key tasks were assigned to officers regarding city security and crime prevention.

A police spokesperson told APP on Tuesday that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) attended the meeting, which focused on strengthening security in marketplaces and ensuring smooth traffic flow ahead of Eid.

During the meeting, IG Rizvi instructed the DIG Islamabad to develop a comprehensive security and traffic management plan for shopping areas. He emphasized the need for enhanced patrolling around markets to prevent any untoward incidents.

He stressed that all officers must remain actively engaged in the field, while citizens will be provided with security advisories regarding home safety during Eid.

Additionally, the DIG Islamabad was tasked with formulating a security plan for Eid congregations and public parks. The Chief Traffic Officer was directed to devise a detailed traffic plan for parking and vehicle movement in commercial areas.

To facilitate citizens, regular traffic updates will be issued. IG Rizvi underscored that every possible effort should be made to ensure public convenience during Eid preparations./APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend follow ..

PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend following strong first year post-lis ..

36 minutes ago
 Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes ..

Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ En ..

37 minutes ago
 Winners announced for ‘Date Palm International P ..

Winners announced for ‘Date Palm International Poetry’ competition

37 minutes ago
 Ruwad approves funding for 4 new projects worth AE ..

Ruwad approves funding for 4 new projects worth AED720,000

37 minutes ago
 ADNOC Drilling approves $788 million 2024 dividend ..

ADNOC Drilling approves $788 million 2024 dividend, accelerates AI-enabled expan ..

38 minutes ago
 ‘Kan Yama Kan’ launches book donation drive fo ..

‘Kan Yama Kan’ launches book donation drive for children in need

38 minutes ago
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Cleveland Cl ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s 10th annive ..

38 minutes ago
 7th UAE aid ship for Gaza docks at Al Arish Port

7th UAE aid ship for Gaza docks at Al Arish Port

38 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed shares Iftar with national ser ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed shares Iftar with national service recruits in Abu Dhabi

39 minutes ago
 UAE intends to join World Boxing

UAE intends to join World Boxing

39 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Emirati military personnel ..

UAE President receives Emirati military personnel who won in Saudi-organised Qur ..

39 minutes ago
 UAE President receives delegation of Erth Zayed Ph ..

UAE President receives delegation of Erth Zayed Philanthropies affiliates, phila ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan