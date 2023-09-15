Islamabad Police strikes on criminals, arrests wanted snatcher gang member

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :In a major breakthrough, Islamabad Police have arrested a wanted member of a notorious snatcher gang, recovering a cache of valuables and weapons from his possession.

The arrest comes as part of a sustained crackdown against criminal elements in the city, under the direct supervision of Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, a public relations officer said.

The accused, identified as Muhammad Abbas, was apprehended by a team of Koral Police Station on Friday.

He is alleged to be involved in numerous snatching incidents in various parts of the city.

Police recovered snatched mobile phones, cash, a motorbike, and a weapon from his possession.

The accused Abbas has confessed to his involvement in the snatching gang, and further investigations are underway.

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has directed all senior officials to continue the crackdown against criminal elements and ensure the safety of the lives and property of citizens.

The arrest of hardcore criminal Abbas is a significant development in the fight against crime in Islamabad. It sends a clear message to criminals that they will not be tolerated, and that the police are committed to protecting the public.