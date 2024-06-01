Islamabad Police Successfully Locate Missing Wife Of Vietnamese Ambassador
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 01, 2024 | 03:14 PM
The police say that the wife of the ambassador was found at the sport club in F-9 Park in Islamabad.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 1st, 2024) The federal police on Saturday successfully located the missing wife of the Vietnamese ambassador in Pakistan.
Earlier that day, she had been reported missing.
In response, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi contacted the IG of Islamabad police, instructing them to take all necessary measures for her safe recovery.
To expedite the search, the police assembled seven different teams.
The police eventually found her at the sports club in F-9 Park. She was safely reunited with her husband and taken home.
The ambassador had contacted the police and confirmed that his wife had gone missing, saying that she went out on a walk at around 11: 00 am and did not return home. He said that her cell number was also off.
