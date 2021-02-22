Islamabad Police successfully resolve 18692 complaints received on PM portal; IGP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman on Monday said Islamabad Police successfully resolved 98 percent complaints received at Prime Minister's Portal.

The IGP said Islamabad Police received 19,067 complaints on PM Portal and resolved 18,692 while remaining complaints were being addressed after formal consideration.

Out of these complaints, he said, 3902 were received by Central Police Office, 419 by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Headquarters office, 104 by Director General Safe City office, 52 by Deputy Inspector General Security office.

All these complaints have been solved successfully.

Likewise, DIG Operations office received 10,851 complaints of which 10,505 have been resolved.

The SSP (Traffic) office received 3,739 complaints of which 3,714 complaints have been resolved.

The IGP said Islamabad police considered the complaints posted on social media and resolve them on priority.

The IGP said police was endeavoring to gain public trust and bridge the gap between police and citizens.

He directed all officers for immediate solution of public complaints on priority.