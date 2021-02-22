UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Police Successfully Resolve 18692 Complaints Received On PM Portal; IGP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 05:59 PM

Islamabad Police successfully resolve 18692 complaints received on PM portal; IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman on Monday said Islamabad Police successfully resolved 98 percent complaints received at Prime Minister's Portal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman on Monday said Islamabad Police successfully resolved 98 percent complaints received at Prime Minister's Portal.

The IGP said Islamabad Police received 19,067 complaints on PM Portal and resolved 18,692 while remaining complaints were being addressed after formal consideration.

Out of these complaints, he said, 3902 were received by Central Police Office, 419 by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Headquarters office, 104 by Director General Safe City office, 52 by Deputy Inspector General Security office.

All these complaints have been solved successfully.

Likewise, DIG Operations office received 10,851 complaints of which 10,505 have been resolved.

The SSP (Traffic) office received 3,739 complaints of which 3,714 complaints have been resolved.

The IGP said Islamabad police considered the complaints posted on social media and resolve them on priority.

The IGP said police was endeavoring to gain public trust and bridge the gap between police and citizens.

He directed all officers for immediate solution of public complaints on priority.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister Police Social Media Traffic All

Recent Stories

OPPO Showcases New Breakthroughs In Technology and ..

9 minutes ago

Gwadar ground to host KK Vs QG match on March 25

15 minutes ago

DLD expands &#039;Smart Valuation&#039; process to ..

16 minutes ago

Mother loses two children to fire she had set to b ..

33 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Emirati multi-mission ..

45 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed to chair go ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.