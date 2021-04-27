Islamabad police suspend service for new driving licenses

Islamabad police on Tuesday decided to suspend its service for issuance of new driving license and not to impose fine on expired licenses for three months

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th April, 2021) Islamabad police on Tuesday decided to suspend its service for issuance of new driving license and not to impose fine on expired licenses for three months.

The decision to this effect was made during a meeting here at Central Police Office (CPO) due to coronavirus situation and avoid rush at traffic office. The meeting was presided over by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman and attended among others by DIG (Operations), DIG (Headquarters), SSPs, AIGs, Additional SP and Zonal SPs.

The meeting also finalized strategy to ensure implementation on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for prevention of coronavirus and give awareness to people about precautionary measures.

The meeting made important decisions to avoid spread of coronavirus and agreed to set up disinfection rooms at police line headquarters and all police stations besides e use of safety kits by the policemen serving at Diplomatic Enclave. It was decided to set up a control room at safe city to monitor overall situation in the district and to ensure smooth supply of oxygen and other equipment in case of any emergent situation. It was also asked to use drone cameras for monitoring purpose and relevant police station to respond quickly on the calls of safe city.

Traffic police staff, serving in field, was directed to give awareness to people about precautionary measures against coronavirus.

Policemen were asked to acknowledge the services of medical and paramedical staff serving at front line in fight against this disease and salute to them for encouragement.

It was directed to give awareness to government employees coming to Secretariat and other places for their jobs and ensure complete implementation on SOPs issued by the government.

The meeting deiced to suspend the services for new driving license and to ensure online facilitation to those seeking extension of their licenses. It was directed not to impose fine on expired driving licenses for three months due to coronavirus situation.

It was directed to ensure additional deployment at vaccination centers to avoid untoward incident. The IGP asked all policemen to ensure use of masks as well as sanitizers during duty and maintain social distance. He also directed to take precautionary measures at barracks and set precedent for others.

He said that safety of policemen is also important in this critical situation so that they may be able to perform their professional duties effectively. The IGP asked all Zonal SPs, SDPOs and SHOs to aware people in their respective areas about benefits of following SOPs and using masks as well as sanitizers. The IGP said that morale of each personnel of the force is high and the public is also acknowledging the services of policemen in this critical time.