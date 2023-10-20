Open Menu

Islamabad Police Take Legal Action Against Traffic Law Violators

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2023 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Islamabad Capital Police has escalated efforts to enhance road safety and safeguard citizens from accidents through legal proceedings.

According to police spokesman, specialized teams have been formed to rigorously enforce legal actions against traffic law violators, encompassing even prominent government officials and Federal authorities.

In the past year, an astounding 700,000 traffic violation tickets were issued, covering a range of offences including riding motorcycles without helmets, wrong-way driving, lane discipline violations, failure to use seat belts, speeding, mobile phone usage while driving, jaywalking, tinted windows, and driving unregistered vehicles, among others.

Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) has issued directives to all zone officers, emphasizing the need for stricter and more effective legal actions against traffic law violators under their purview.

In addition, they are actively engaged in raising public awareness about the dangers and consequences of traffic law violations on a daily basis.

To further this cause, Islamabad Capital Police is broadcasting dedicated programs on FM Radio 92.4 to educate the public on the importance of traffic law compliance and the potential risks and consequences associated with violations.

Citizens are earnestly urged to uphold traffic laws not only to protect their lives and property but also to contribute to the overall enforcement of traffic regulations.

