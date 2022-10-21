UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Take PTI MPA Salih Mohammad, KP Police Constable Into Custody

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 21, 2022 | 03:22 PM

The police have detained both Salih and his guard after he mistakenly pressed the trigger and made a fire outside the ECP.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 21st, 2022) Islamabad police on Friday took PTI MPA Salih Mohammad into custody from outside Election Commission of Pakistan.

The police took the PTI lawmaker into custody after a KPK police constable accompanied him allegedly made a fire from his gun.

The Islamabad police took action and took the constable into custody.

The KPK police tried to protect the constable who fired but the Islamabad police took him into custody.

The situation, outside the ECO, is under control and everybody present there is also fair.

The development took place after the ECP announced it's verdict and disqualified PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The ECP disqualified Khan under Article 63-P in Thoshakhana case.

