Islamabad Police Takes Action Against 14 Investigation Officers

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 04:46 PM

Islamabad Police have accelerated its performance accountability and took disciplinary action against 14 investigation officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Islamabad Police have accelerated its performance accountability and took disciplinary action against 14 investigation officers.

In a meeting held at Rescue 15, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed reviewed the performance of police officers in City Zone and directed to transfer six investigation officers to other divisions over poor performance and serve show cause notices to eight others over poor performance.

SP (Investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, Additional SP Zeeshan Haider, SP (City) Muhammad Aamir Khan Niazi, Sub-Divisional Police Officers, Station House Officers and Investigation of City Zone police were also present in the meeting.

Mr. Waqar Uddin Syed ordered to issue show cause notices to eight investigation officers for not having up to the mark performance while 11 were issued warnings to improve their performance.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed awarded prize and commendation certificates to Sub-Inspector Tahir Niazi and Lady Assistant Sub-Inspector Misbah for showing good performance. He also gave deadline of 15 days to all police officers to ensure effective policing and said those would continue to serve at police stations showing good performance.

Those not showing satisfactory performance would be transferred to other divisions and no laxity would be tolerated, he added.

The DIG (Operations) said that accountability process would remain continue and those showing good performance would be awarded. He also directed for effective crackdown and operation in the city against drug pushers, bootleggers, proclaimed offenders, court absconders and professional alm-seekers.

Mr. Waqar Uddin Syed said that such meetings would be held in each Police Zone and performance of each police official would be reviewed on merit.

