Islamabad police takes Shahbaz Gill into custody from Adiala jail

Islamabad police on Wednesday took accused Shahbaz Gill into custody from Adiala jail as per the court's orders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Islamabad police on Wednesday took accused Shahbaz Gill into custody from Adiala jail as per the court's orders.

Islamabad Police left the jail with Shahbaz Gill and he was taken to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for a medical checkup, a police source said.

Gill's custody was given to Islamabad Police according to the directions of the court.

Earlier, Islamabad police spokesperson rejected all allegations about any kind of violence during physical remand.

The spokesperson further added that Gill underwent regular medical checkups, on the directions of the court and judges, which proved he wasn't tortured.

He stated that authorities adhered to the orders of the court and expected the jail administration to cooperate.

The spokesperson said that the head of the investigation team and senior superintendent of police personally monitored the entire process.