Islamabad police to address public issues on priority: SSP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer Thursday said Islamabad police had taken multiple initiatives to address public issues on priority basis.

The police was committed to provide justice to people at their doorsteps, following the vision of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman, he said this while addressing 'Khuli Katcheri' (open court) held at F-10 sector.

Additional Superintendent of Police Islamabad Farhat Abbas Kazmi, SP (Saddar) Amjad Farooq Butter, SP (City) Rana Abdul Wahab, Sub-divisional Police Officers (SDPOs), Station House Officers (SHOs) and notables of the area were also present on the occasion.

The SSP said all-out efforts would be made to protect the lives and properties of citizens.

He was of the view that public cooperation was vital for effective policing and curbing crime in the city.

Dr. Syed Mustafa said all the police officials have been directed strictly to listen public complaints andresolve them as soon as possible.

The SSP listened the problems of the people and gave directions to immediately resolve them.