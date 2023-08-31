Open Menu

Islamabad Police To Address Security Issues In Markets, Parks

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2023 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Islamabad police would address critical security concerns in markets as well as public parks and review the proposal for the installation of surveillance cameras there.

In a recent gathering, CPO Safe City/Traffic Shoaib Janbaz met with IT experts from the Islamabad Capital Police and officials from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to address critical security concerns in public parks and markets.

The Primary focus was on the efficient identification of stolen or lost mobile phones using IMEI numbers.

According to the police spokesperson, the meeting's objectives encompassed devising robust strategies to trace mobile phones linked to thefts and criminal activities through IMEI numbers, alongside revamping outdated recording systems.

Notably, the IT experts emphasized their ability to differentiate between original and altered IMEI numbers, even if an individual attempts to change it and use the device elsewhere.

During the meeting, CDA officials underscored the necessity of collaboration with Islamabad Capital Police to modernize public parks. Suggestions included the installation of surveillance cameras in public parks, market areas, and both internal and external roads. Monitoring would be conducted through the Safe City Command and Control Center. Furthermore, there was a proposal to place emergency buttons in poorly lit areas.

Additionally, CPO Safe City/Traffic proposed the incorporation of identification card records for individuals visiting public parks into the new system.

CPO Safe City/Traffic conveyed unwavering cooperation with the officers and organized a visit to the Safe City Command and Control Center to further solidify these initiatives.

