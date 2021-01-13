UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Police To Appoint 'Muharrars' At Police Stations After Test

Wed 13th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

Islamabad police to appoint 'Muharrars' at police stations after test

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Islamabad police have decided to appoint 'Muharrars' (Station Clerks) at all police stations after test and interview.

Keeping in view public complaints about indecent attitudes by Station Clerks in police stations, the IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has directed to appoint Station Clerks after test and interview.

A Committee comprising SSP (Operations), SP (Investigation), SP (CTD) and DSP ( Special Branch) has been constituted which will conduct interviews after tests of Station Clerks and to decide about their appointments.

The basic purpose of this exercise was to judge the understanding of policemen about police rules, affairs of police stations and decency towards public.

The selected policemen would be also given training at Police Training school to enhance their capabilities toward public service in fair and transparent manner.

