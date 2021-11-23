UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police To Appoint `students’ Internees’ To Enhance Liaison With Public

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 05:04 PM

Islamabad police to appoint `students’ internees’ to enhance liaison with public

Islamabad police have decided to appoint `students internees’ to enhance police liaison with public and address the grievances of people on prompt basis

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23th Nov, 2021) Islamabad police have decided to appoint `students internees’ to enhance police liaison with public and address the grievances of people on prompt basis.
The decision to this effect has been taken by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman as this step would help to resolve the complaints of people with police on immediate basis. These internees would be appointed at all police stations of Islamabad and competent students will be picked for the purpose. They would observe the police attitude with public and to highlight the flaws in such interactions.

A report would be compiled daily by these internees and to be forwarded to the Central Police Office.

A board comprising of senior police officials would review this report and to finalize recommendations to improve the policing system besides ensuring implementation on them.
This step is aimed to improve police culture at the level of police stations and remove hurdles for enhancing liaison with police.
The IGP Qazi Jamil ur Rehman said that this initiative would promote modern policing by immediate relief to the complainants at police stations.
An important task is being assigned to the young students, the IGP said and hoped that they would accomplish it in a responsible manner. He said that Islamabad police is being equipped on modern lines and more steps would be taken for the purpose.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Young All

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council discusses governme ..

Ministerial Development Council discusses government initiatives and projects

4 minutes ago
 Russia's Stance on Palestine Remains Same - Putin

Russia's Stance on Palestine Remains Same - Putin

4 minutes ago
 FOSPAH holds seminar on awareness against harassme ..

FOSPAH holds seminar on awareness against harassment at workplace in UET

4 minutes ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Tues ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Tuesday

4 minutes ago
 Beijing sets air-quality record in October

Beijing sets air-quality record in October

4 minutes ago
 Turkey to Sign New Gas Supply Deals With Russia in ..

Turkey to Sign New Gas Supply Deals With Russia in 2021 - Energy Minister

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.