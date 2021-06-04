Islamabad police to be provided more resources for effective security: Sheikh Rashid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Friday said that the government will take elaborate steps to improve security in the federal capital and more resources to be provided to Islamabad police for this purpose.

In a video message, the minister pledged to make Islamabad city safer in the days to come.

In wake of some incidents in the federal capital, he said that elaborate measure would be ensured for the safety of the citizens.

Over firing incident in Islamabad last night resulting martyrdom of two policemen including Head Constables Syed Bashir Shah and Muhammad Ishtiaq, the Interior Minister said the number of police martyrs in Capital has reached nine during tenure of PTI government.

The minister paid tributes to those who sacrificed their lives for the country and for restoration of peace.

Rashid said one hundred and fifty mobile eagle squads would be attached with safe city project to make Islamabad a safe zone.

These squads will keep a check on the city with the help of the Safe City and a wireless system, he added.

Sharing more details about the steps taken to improve the law and order situation in the city, he said currently, eagle squads have only four mobile vans while 16 more would be added soon in this budget. The Federal Capital is connected with Punjab and KP and the government would make it a safe zone while important steps would be ensured during this week, he maintained.

Minister said that border fencing with Afghanistan would be completed in two months' time, adding that 88% percent work on the fencing has been completed.

Sheikh Rashid said the border fencing with Iran would also be completed by the end of this year.

He said the government is trying to ensure Pakistan's borders are safe and will introduce an electronic management system in this regard.