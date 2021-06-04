UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Police To Be Provided More Resources For Effective Security: Sheikh Rashid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 03:10 PM

Islamabad police to be provided more resources for effective security: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Friday said that the government will take elaborate steps to improve security in the federal capital and more resources to be provided to Islamabad police for this purpose.

In a video message, the minister pledged to make Islamabad city safer in the days to come.

In wake of some incidents in the federal capital, he said that elaborate measure would be ensured for the safety of the citizens.

Over firing incident in Islamabad last night resulting martyrdom of two policemen including Head Constables Syed Bashir Shah and Muhammad Ishtiaq, the Interior Minister said the number of police martyrs in Capital has reached nine during tenure of PTI government.

The minister paid tributes to those who sacrificed their lives for the country and for restoration of peace.

Rashid said one hundred and fifty mobile eagle squads would be attached with safe city project to make Islamabad a safe zone.

These squads will keep a check on the city with the help of the Safe City and a wireless system, he added.

Sharing more details about the steps taken to improve the law and order situation in the city, he said currently, eagle squads have only four mobile vans while 16 more would be added soon in this budget. The Federal Capital is connected with Punjab and KP and the government would make it a safe zone while important steps would be ensured during this week, he maintained.

Minister said that border fencing with Afghanistan would be completed in two months' time, adding that 88% percent work on the fencing has been completed.

Sheikh Rashid said the border fencing with Iran would also be completed by the end of this year.

He said the government is trying to ensure Pakistan's borders are safe and will introduce an electronic management system in this regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Firing Afghanistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Martyrs Shaheed Iran Punjab Law And Order Interior Minister Mobile Budget Rashid Eagle Border Government

Recent Stories

Russia Creates Defensive Munition for Armored Vehi ..

3 minutes ago

Syria to Import 1Mln Tonnes of Russian Wheat This ..

3 minutes ago

France to Drop PCR Test for Vaccinated Tourists Fr ..

3 minutes ago

Malaysia Registers Thailand-Made AstraZeneca Vacci ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Not Interfering in Ukrainian-US Relations - ..

3 minutes ago

Those who used to claim themselves as democratic a ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.