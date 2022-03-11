UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police To Become Pioneer To Provide Facilities To Public Under One Roof

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2022 | 07:33 PM

Islamabad police to become pioneer to provide facilities to public under one roof

Islamabad police have become pioneer force in providing state-of-the-art facilities to public under one roof round the clock which is being appreciated widely by the public

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Islamabad police have become pioneer force in providing state-of-the-art facilities to public under one roof round the clock which is being appreciated widely by the public.

For the first time in policing history of Pakistan, Islamabad police have led in providing multiple services to people and a modern facilitation center at sector F-6/1 is functioning round the clock to provide state-of-the-art facilities to the public. The center remains open for the whole week and is serving round the clock. It provides various services to people related to police and traffic.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas, this center has been made functional while women are being provided police related services on priority. An entire floor at the Police Facilitation Center has also been allocated for women.

The public is availing 28 services including Character Certificate, General Police Verification, Tenant Registration, Missing/Lost Report, Foreigner Registration, Volunteer Registration, Servant Registration, Driving License Verification, Copy of FIR, and Vehicle Verification at any time of the day from their vehicle. Police said that all of the already-provided services is available to the citizens round the clock and they are also able to avail new services including renewal of driving license through the drive-through facility.

SSP (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that this facilitation center has been set up for convenience of citizens. He said that all resources would be used to provide better services to people and ensure protection to their lives and property.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Police Vehicle Traffic Women FIR All From

Recent Stories

Nagelsmann puts Bayern on red alert for his return ..

Nagelsmann puts Bayern on red alert for his return to Hoffenheim

2 minutes ago
 PTA chairman launches tree plantation drive

PTA chairman launches tree plantation drive

2 minutes ago
 KMC refutes news regarding charged parking

KMC refutes news regarding charged parking

2 minutes ago
 KSA committed to support Pakistan for becoming pro ..

KSA committed to support Pakistan for becoming prosperous, stable nation: Saudi ..

2 minutes ago
 DIG Hazara inaugurates Pak-China friendship police ..

DIG Hazara inaugurates Pak-China friendship police post at Upper Kohistan

17 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks report in missing perso ..

Islamabad High Court seeks report in missing persons cases

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>