Islamabad Police To Carry Out Surveillance Through Drones

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Islamabad Police to carry out surveillance through drones

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police will ensure surveillance through drones and to use police horses for safety at capital's hiking trails and parks.

Mounted patrolling unit' — policemen on horseback — would keep people safe on the capital's hiking trails and parks safe, the police spokesperson said.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Akbar Nasir Khan, surveillance through drones and mounted patrolling would be ensured not only in urban belts but also at Margallah hiking trails, Fatima Jinnah park and F-9 park.

IGP said that Islamabad police is committed to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens and latest technology and effective policing techniques to be used for this purpose.

He also directed to beef up efforts against criminal elements and ensure protection to the citizens. He said that no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

