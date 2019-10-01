Islamabad police to come up to expectations of public: IGP Zulfiqar

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Tuesday said that Islamabad police would come up to the expectations of people and curb crime through hard work and cooperation of citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Tuesday said that Islamabad police would come up to the expectations of people and curb crime through hard work and cooperation of citizens.

He stated this while addressing a ceremony held at Police Line Headquarters to return the recovered valuables to their actual owners.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, SP (Investigation) Syed Mustafa Tanveer, Additional SP Capitan Zeeshan Haider, AIG (Operations) Ms. Sumera Azam, Zonal SPs, SDPOs and members of conciliatory committee were also present on the occasion.

IGP Islamabad said the government has approved the recruitment against 1250 posts and required strength would be completed within next month.

He said that more than 2000 help seeking calls are received at Rescue 15 on daily basis which shows trust of people on police.

As per directions of the prime minister, the IGP said that ASPs have been appointed at four police stations which would help to improve performance of police.

Owing to hard work of the force, he said that Islamabad was declared as` family station' by United Nations. The IGP said that he along with his team were making efforts to improve law and order in the city and ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens Highlighting the efforts and success story of Islamabad police, he said that several criminals' gangs have been busted while special patrolling teams have been constituted to patrol in various areas.

Street crime and other crime incidents, he said, had significantly reduced after such policing efforts.

Aamir Zulfiqar said that decent policing measures have been adopted and policy of Islamabad police `First Salute then proceed decently for good repute' (Phele Salam Phir Kalam)' is a step towards friendly policing.

He said that policemen get their salaries through taxes paid by the people and it is public service-oriented force.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed said that challenges confronted by Islamabad police were successfully tackled during his 11 months tenure and crime rate also declined upto 21 percent.

He termed public cooperation vital for effective policing and assured to bridge gap between police and public if any.

Later, the IGP handed over the valuables to their actual owners who also thanked police for their efforts in recovering them.