UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Police To Come Up To Expectations Of Public: IGP Zulfiqar

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 09:42 PM

Islamabad police to come up to expectations of public: IGP Zulfiqar

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Tuesday said that Islamabad police would come up to the expectations of people and curb crime through hard work and cooperation of citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Tuesday said that Islamabad police would come up to the expectations of people and curb crime through hard work and cooperation of citizens.

He stated this while addressing a ceremony held at Police Line Headquarters to return the recovered valuables to their actual owners.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, SP (Investigation) Syed Mustafa Tanveer, Additional SP Capitan Zeeshan Haider, AIG (Operations) Ms. Sumera Azam, Zonal SPs, SDPOs and members of conciliatory committee were also present on the occasion.

IGP Islamabad said the government has approved the recruitment against 1250 posts and required strength would be completed within next month.

He said that more than 2000 help seeking calls are received at Rescue 15 on daily basis which shows trust of people on police.

As per directions of the prime minister, the IGP said that ASPs have been appointed at four police stations which would help to improve performance of police.

Owing to hard work of the force, he said that Islamabad was declared as` family station' by United Nations. The IGP said that he along with his team were making efforts to improve law and order in the city and ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens Highlighting the efforts and success story of Islamabad police, he said that several criminals' gangs have been busted while special patrolling teams have been constituted to patrol in various areas.

Street crime and other crime incidents, he said, had significantly reduced after such policing efforts.

Aamir Zulfiqar said that decent policing measures have been adopted and policy of Islamabad police `First Salute then proceed decently for good repute' (Phele Salam Phir Kalam)' is a step towards friendly policing.

He said that policemen get their salaries through taxes paid by the people and it is public service-oriented force.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed said that challenges confronted by Islamabad police were successfully tackled during his 11 months tenure and crime rate also declined upto 21 percent.

He termed public cooperation vital for effective policing and assured to bridge gap between police and public if any.

Later, the IGP handed over the valuables to their actual owners who also thanked police for their efforts in recovering them.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister Police United Nations Law And Order Criminals Family Government

Recent Stories

Farrurk, Saqib and Salman star on day one of Natio ..

44 minutes ago

Ethiopia, Sudan, Egypt Start Expert Talks on Contr ..

4 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed visits ‘Innovation Lab for Traffi ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan's Usman Umar claims bronze medal in Asian ..

4 minutes ago

Nike supports coach Salazar after doping ban

4 minutes ago

Hanif Patafi visits different localities; reviews ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.