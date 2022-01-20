UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police To Conduct Audit Of Its Resources

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2022 | 03:56 PM

Islamabad police to conduct audit of its resources

Islamabad police have decided to conduct audit of its resources including motorbikes, cars and other vehicles in use of the force and to ensure proper maintenance of inoperative assets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Islamabad police have decided to conduct audit of its resources including motorbikes, cars and other vehicles in use of the force and to ensure proper maintenance of inoperative assets.

According to police source, newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus has directed to conduct survey of all available resources with various wings of the force and to report him in this regard.

In the first phase, special inspection team of Islamabad police conducted audit of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) and found 22 motorbikes non-functional .

Following the report in this regard, the IGP directed SSP (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal to ensure repair and well-maintenance of these bikes. ITP sources confirmed about the broken down bikes and said that these have been repaired and made functional. He said that IGP has also appreciated the performance of motor transport staff over prompt maintenance of the bikes and awarded Rs.50,000 for them.

During the second phase, the police source said that audit of the resources with operational police would be conducted.

