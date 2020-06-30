Islamabad police to conduct security audit, enhancing vigilance to curb crime

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Islamabad police authorities have directed to enhance security measures in the city with focus on effective patrolling and audit of security measures already in place.

In a meeting here on Tuesday presided over by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, it has been directed to all police officials to fully contribute in improving the overall security of the city.

The meeting was attended among others by SSP (CTD) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh, Additional SP Farhat Abbas Kazmi, SP (CTD) Farooq Amjad, SP (City) Muhammad Omer Khan, SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal and SP (Saddar) Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk.

The DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed directed police officials to brief their subordinates deputed at police pickets about vigilance steps and checking techniques.

He directed the patrolling teams to remain high alert against suspects and criminal elements, saying said that policemen would erect surprise pickets in different areas of the city with a purpose to maintain high vigilance.

Waqar Uddin Syed directed all SPs to conduct checking of all hotels, guest houses, inns in their respective areas and verify the record of visitors after getting particulars of them.

He also asked all officials to have complete information about slum areas in the city and properly maintain the record of tenants residing there. He said progress of police officials would be reviewed continuously and capable cops ensuring effective crackdown against criminals would be encouraged.

He asked to beef up security measures at weekly bazaars, hospitals, markets, seminaries, big motels, schools, colleges, bus stands. The DIG (Operations) said installation of CCTV cameras, appointment of security guards and checking through metal detectors should be ensured there.

He asked for effective action against drug pushers, proclaimed offenders and absconders. He stressed to adopt decent police measures in the city and serve public with honesty and dedication.