Islamabad Police to constitute special squads to curb signal violation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Police has decided to accelerate efforts to ensure the implementation of traffic laws and take strict action against those involved in violation of red-signal.

The police spokesperson said that Islamabad capital police have decided to assign a task to the traffic congestion unit for taking stern action against those violating red signals while additional squads would be constituted for the purpose.

A special campaign is already underway to check violations while various squads would perform duties on main roads and boulevards of the city and take action against the violators.

A police spokesperson said that efforts are underway to ensure a disciplined traffic system in the city. He also appealed to the citizens to follow the traffic rules to maintain the smooth flow of traffic in the city.

The education wing has been directed to give awareness to road users about traffic laws while FM Radio 92.4 would air special programs in this regard.