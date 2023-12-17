Open Menu

Islamabad Police To Constitute Special Squads For Action Against Signal Violators

Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Islamabad police to constitute special squads for action against signal violators

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Islamabad police have decided to accelerate efforts to ensure the implementation of traffic laws and take strict action against those involved in violations of red-signals, a police public relations officer said.

 

Following the special directions of Capital Police Officer Safe City/Traffic, the Islamabad capital police have decided to assign a task to the traffic congestion unit for taking stern action against those violating red signals, while additional squads would be constituted for the purpose.

 

A special campaign is underway to check violations, while various squads are performing duties on the main roads and boulevards of the city and taking action against the violators.

 

Efforts are underway to ensure a disciplined traffic system in the city, he said, and he appealed to the citizens to follow the traffic rules to maintain the smooth flow of traffic in the city.

 

Islamabad capital police personnel have been directed to ensure the implementation of traffic rules and regulations irrespective of status and rank and to demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to road users.

The Islamabad capital police are utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public. The force issues traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure, but the purpose is to ensure a safe road environment in the capital and secure the lives of the people.

The education wing is also directed at raising awareness among road users about traffic laws, and Islamabad capital police FM Radio 92.4 will air special programs in this regard.

