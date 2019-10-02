Islamabad police to constitute special teams for arrest of absconders

Islamabad police have decided to constitute special teams for arrest of proclaimed offenders and enhance patrolling in various areas of the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Islamabad police have decided to constitute special teams for arrest of proclaimed offenders and enhance patrolling in various areas of the city.

The decision to this effect was made in a meeting held here on Wednesday at Rescue 15 which was presided over by the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed and attended among others by SP (Investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, SP (City) Muhammad Aamir Niazi, SP (Saddar) Omar Khan, Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs).

The DIG (Operations) directed all police officials to take effective steps to arrest proclaimed offenders and to constitute special teams for entire districts. He asked all police officials to take report from the relevant police authorities and ensure success of campaign against absconders.

Waqar Uddin Syed directed police officials to supervise the investigation of various cases and monitor the performance of Investigation Officers. He asked to submit challan of cases at earliest and guide the subordinate staff to complete documentation to be submitted with courts.

He asked to shift the vehicles and bikes to police stations being run without documents and check the progress of staff on daily basis assigned patrolling or checking duties at pickets.

DIG (Operations) also directed the police officials to ensure interaction with people decently and follow the slogan `First Salute then proceed decently for good repute' (Phele Salam � Phir Kalam)'. He asked for research or mapping about timing of crime incidents and take effective steps to control them.

DIG (Operations) asked to enhance security around banks and check the particulars of security staff deputed there. He asked them to ensure briefing for security guards and also keep vigilant eye on those having criminal record or remained jail birds.

He further directed to constitute Vigilance Committees at earliest and include well-reputed persons in them. He stressed all SDPOs to improve their performance as it will be continuously checked in future.

Waqar asked all police officials to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens. No laxity would be tolerated in policing affairs, he maintained.