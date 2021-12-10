UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police To Declare Cops Injured In Line Of Duty As `Ghazi'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 06:59 PM

Islamabad police to declare cops injured in line of duty as `Ghazi'

Islamabad police would declare its cops as `Ghazi' injured during the performance of duties and to recruit children of those in the force who got retired after the recommendations of medical board

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Islamabad police would declare its cops as `Ghazi' injured during the performance of duties and to recruit children of those in the force who got retired after the recommendations of medical board.

It was stated by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus during his meetings with 54 police officails who got injured or suffering from any diseases.

He inquired after their health and ensured financial assistance to them.

The IGP directed to pay financial assistance to the ailing and wounded cops on regular basis through a Standard Operating Procedure.

He said it was really a gallant attitude to perform duties in odd situation and face firing of the criminal elements.

He said force was proud of its brave cops and their Names would be forwarded for PPM and QPM awards while they would be given postings following their choice.

He said the best medical treatment would be ensured to those who were injured while performing their duty.

"The welfare of policemen is very much important to me and each penny of welfare fund would be spent for cops", the IGP stated.

He also served hi-tea to the police officials during the meetings with them.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Islamabad Police Criminals From Best

Recent Stories

realme GT Master Edition Makes Winter Look Resplen ..

Realme GT Master Edition Makes Winter Look Resplendent in Monochromatic Hues

23 minutes ago
 BISE Hyderabad announced HSC Part-I annual examina ..

BISE Hyderabad announced HSC Part-I annual examinations results

29 seconds ago
 Russia registers 30,873 new coronavirus cases, 1,1 ..

Russia registers 30,873 new coronavirus cases, 1,176 deaths

45 minutes ago
 Korean Ambassador lauds Pakistan 's successful res ..

Korean Ambassador lauds Pakistan 's successful response to COVID-19

48 minutes ago
 Finland to buy 64 US F-35 fighter jets in deal wor ..

Finland to buy 64 US F-35 fighter jets in deal worth around 10bn euros: governme ..

31 seconds ago
 Musk says he is considering 'quitting'

Musk says he is considering 'quitting'

33 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.