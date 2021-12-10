Islamabad police to declare cops injured in line of duty as `Ghazi'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Islamabad police would declare its cops as `Ghazi' injured during the performance of duties and to recruit children of those in the force who got retired after the recommendations of medical board.

It was stated by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus during his meetings with 54 police officails who got injured or suffering from any diseases.

He inquired after their health and ensured financial assistance to them.

The IGP directed to pay financial assistance to the ailing and wounded cops on regular basis through a Standard Operating Procedure.

He said it was really a gallant attitude to perform duties in odd situation and face firing of the criminal elements.

He said force was proud of its brave cops and their Names would be forwarded for PPM and QPM awards while they would be given postings following their choice.

He said the best medical treatment would be ensured to those who were injured while performing their duty.

"The welfare of policemen is very much important to me and each penny of welfare fund would be spent for cops", the IGP stated.

He also served hi-tea to the police officials during the meetings with them.