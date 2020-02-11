Islamabad police to deploy over 2000 cops ahead Turkish President visit

More than 2000 police personnel will be deployed in the federal capital for the upcoming visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

It was decided in a meeting chaired by Inspector General of Police, Islamabad, Aamer Zulfiqar Khan, the meeting was attended by senior officials of the department here on Tuesday.

The DIG (Security) and DIG (Operations) would monitor all the affairs pertaining to security.

There will be special routes during the arrival of guests while bomb disposal squad and special branch personnel would ensure the safety of route and the venue where guests are staying.

An alternate traffic plan would also be in place to maintain smooth flow of traffic in the city.